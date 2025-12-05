OPINION | Small, smart, many: what maritime autonomy can teach us about self-reliance

Many policymakers and industry pundits have read Arthur Herman’s Freedom’s Forge with the wrong lesson in mind.

For those unfamiliar, the synopsis is simple: in 1940, the United States mobilised its industrial base to mass-produce tanks, planes and ships at unprecedented speed. But that miracle wasn’t magic. It relied on a deep manufacturing ecosystem that already existed.

When President Franklin Roosevelt asked General Motors to build bombers and Kaiser Shipyards to churn out Liberty ships, the factories were already in place. The people were trained; the infrastructure was ready.

Australia doesn’t have that luxury. We can’t just pivot to large-scale military production: shipyards in Henderson and Osborne are already at capacity and will remain that way for decades.

The next wave of defence capability won’t come from centralising scale. It will come from distributing it, from unlocking the industrial depth that already exists across Australia’s recreational, commercial and civil maritime sectors.