Partnership to explore integration of anti-ship missiles on USVs

Leidos Australia and Kongsberg Defence Australia have entered into a memorandum of understanding to explore the integration of Kongsberg’s new anti-ship and land attack missile with Leidos' unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) Sea Archer and Longbow.
The partnership aims to demonstrate how integrating the new missile with advanced USVs could extend the reach, responsiveness and adaptability of maritime strike possibilities.
Kongsberg’s ship-based "naval strike missile" is a sea-skimming, precision-guided cruise missile capable of engaging targets at ranges of more than 300 kilometres. Designed for survivability, each missile will feature autonomous target recognition and advanced terminal manoeuvres to evade modern defences.
Sea Archer, currently under construction in Australia, is a high-speed, long-range USV designed to support modular payloads for strike; electronic warfare; logistics resupply; and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.
Equipped with Leidos’ advanced autonomy software and AI-powered battle management technologies, the vessel can reach speeds of up to 40 knots, can sail 1,500 nautical miles, and support a payload of over 900 kg.
The larger Longbow USV has an increased payload capacity of 3,000 kg and will be powered by four OXE marine diesel engines supporting a range in excess of 2,750 nautical miles.
Leidos said there is potential to explore missile integration with a variety of the company's USVs. Further development and integrated payload capabilities will be trialled both in the US and in Australia in 2026.