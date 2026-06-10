OPINION | AUKUS pillar two lunges for an operational capability – underwater

With the "signature project" on payloads for uncrewed undersea vehicles (UUVs) announced by Australia, Britain and the United States on May 30 at the Shangri-La Dialogue, AUKUS pillar two transitions from scientific potential to realising operational military capabilities.

If the partners meet their announced capability delivery target of 2027 – a big if – AUKUS pillar rwo will not only step out of the shadows of pillar one’s nuclear-propelled submarines but increase confidence in those vessels. It will also improve interoperability of the three countries in undersea warfare.

The project isn’t about new uncrewed underwater craft: each AUKUS partner is already working on its own. Rather, it focuses on developing shared technology that will enable such vessels to navigate, detect and attack. So, it’s about progressing from just testing autonomous submarines, such as the Anduril Ghost Shark and C2 Robotics Speartooth, to ensuring they can work together to protect critical underwater infrastructure and counter undersea warfare threats.