VESSEL REVIEW | Speartooth – Battery-powered long-range UUV for defence applications

Melbourne, Australia-based unmanned systems manufacturer C2 Robotics has commissioned and christened a new large unmanned undersea vehicle (UUV) slated for the US military.

C2 said the Speartooth large UUV has been designed to deliver scalable, cost-effective undersea capability across intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR) and strike missions.

The UUV was originally unveiled in 2022 as the result of a collaboration between C2 and the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).