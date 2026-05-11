VESSEL REVIEW | Speartooth – Battery-powered long-range UUV for defence applications
Melbourne, Australia-based unmanned systems manufacturer C2 Robotics has commissioned and christened a new large unmanned undersea vehicle (UUV) slated for the US military.
C2 said the Speartooth large UUV has been designed to deliver scalable, cost-effective undersea capability across intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR) and strike missions.
The UUV was originally unveiled in 2022 as the result of a collaboration between C2 and the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).
The craft's smaller size and lower unit cost will enable it to be deployed rapidly and operate in contested environments and generate force mass not possible with traditional platforms, according to the manufacturer. This is partly because it was developed from the outset for defence and security applications whereas similar craft were originally manufactured to also serve clients in the underwater research and offshore energy industries.
The UUV has a hull diameter of one metre (3.3 feet), a minimum displacement of 2,000 kg, and a lithium-ion battery pack that can deliver silent navigation to reduce the risk of detection. The manufacturer said the craft will be available in variants between eight and 12 metres (26 and 39 feet) long, although the exact length of the first example of the UUV for US service has not been disclosed.
Low-observable multi-role platform
C2 said that Speartooth’s range allows it to access an area of operations independently, freeing up larger crewed vessels for other tasks. It can be transported in standard shipping containers and be launched from a boat ramp, thus minimising both the workforce and infrastructure needed to operate it, reducing its operating signature while complicating an adversary’s ISR capabilities.
The composite construction meanwhile helps reduce its overall displacement, ensuring lower energy consumption at the same operating ranges and speeds.
Multiple payload options
The UUV also boasts a collision avoidance sensor, an inertial navigation system, and dual payload bays capable of carrying an assortment of mission-specific equipment.
Among the first sensors cleared for integration into the craft are Thales sonars and acoustic equipment, which the company said will enhance its ability to navigate autonomously at long range with higher levels of safety, reliability and precision.
Customisable hatches on the top, bottom, and sides meanwhile permit ease of replacing equipment out in the field.
C2 said that Speartooth has been designed so that its production and operations can be sustained even in times of conflict and crisis when supply chains will be disrupted.
The UUV’s capability has already been proven in operational trials. In particular, an earlier example of the craft participated in the RAN’s Exercise Autonomous Warrior in late 2023, where it demonstrated its performance and its ability to transported and deployed with only minimal specialised equipment.