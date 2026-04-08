New frame agreement to cover manufacture of unmanned vessels for Italian market

Italy's Piloda Shipyard, through its Piloda Defence division, Havelsan and VN Maritime Technologies have entered into a strategic framework cooperation agreement for the development, marketing, integration and delivery of hybrid surface vessels, configurable for manned, unmanned or mixed-mode operations.
The platforms will be manufactured at Piloda's and VN Maritime's facilities, with operational sites in Naples, Brindisi and Torre Annunziata.
The three companies said in a press release that the agreement represents the evolution of an already established industrial cooperation. In 2025, Piloda Shipyard and VN Maritime launched the joint production of forty 15-metre vessels for the Italian Coast Guard.
With the new agreement, the partnership has extended to hybrid and unmanned platforms, identifying the Guardia di Finanza financial police force and other Italian government and security institutions as potential end users.
The vessels will be based on patented technology licensed from Icelandic boatbuilder Rafnar and further developed by VN Maritime.
The hull of each vessel will be designed to reduce slamming impact by up to 95 per cent compared to conventional V-hull forms. The partners expect that this will translate into direct operational advantages such as longer vessel lifespan, reduced maintenance requirements, and greater crew comfort.