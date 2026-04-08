New frame agreement to cover manufacture of unmanned vessels for Italian market

Italy's Piloda Shipyard, through its Piloda Defence division, Havelsan and VN Maritime Technologies have entered into a strategic framework cooperation agreement for the development, marketing, integration and delivery of hybrid surface vessels, configurable for manned, unmanned or mixed-mode operations.

The platforms will be manufactured at Piloda's and VN Maritime's facilities, with operational sites in Naples, Brindisi and Torre Annunziata.

The three companies said in a press release that the agreement represents the evolution of an already established industrial cooperation. In 2025, Piloda Shipyard and VN Maritime launched the joint production of forty 15-metre vessels for the Italian Coast Guard.