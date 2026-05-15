Mystery sea drone found in Greece suffered malfunction, Ukraine denies involvement

Greek investigators believe a military sea drone found on a Greek island last week went off course due to a technical failure and may not have travelled far, sources said on Friday.

The explosives-laden drone - which Greece says is Ukrainian, a claim Kyiv has officially denied - was discovered by fishermen on the shores of Lefkada on May 7, triggering diplomatic tensions between Athens and Kyiv.

Greek intelligence and military units have been analysing the drone, dismantling it and using reverse engineering to determine its characteristics.