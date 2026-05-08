Discovery of Ukrainian-made USV in Greek cave prompts investigation

Greek authorities are investigating a drone boat found by fishermen in a cave on the Ionian island of Lefkada, police and coast guard sources said on Friday.

It was not clear how the Ukrainian-made unmanned surface vehicle (USV) reached Greek waters. Fishermen located it late on Thursday.

Preliminary findings indicate the MAGURA V3-type sea drone was fitted with three detonators, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

One source said the vessel was loaded with explosives, though Greece's army could not confirm this.