Hanwha, Vatn Systems to develop undersea drones for US Navy

South Korean shipping giant Hanwha Group has teamed up with US defence startup Vatn Systems to develop autonomous underwater drones for the US Navy. The companies said this marks the latest bilateral effort to counter China’s expanding naval presence.

Hanwha participated in a $60 million funding round in October for Vatn Systems, a Rhode Island-based defence firm developing an autonomous torpedo-shaped drone priced at about $75,000. The drone is designed for surveillance missions or as a strike weapon.