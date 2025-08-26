FEATURE | South Korea bets big on reviving inefficient US shipbuilding to woo Trump

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is leaning on promises to "Make America Shipbuilding Great Again" during his first official US trip, as the two allies wrangle over other details of their trade and security agreements.

Lee met with US President Donald Trump for their summit on Monday, and on Tuesday will visit a shipyard owned by South Korea's Hanwha Group to highlight investment plans.

Under a South Korean pledge to inject $350 billion into US projects, shipbuilding has emerged as one of the most concrete areas of investment, with $150 billion earmarked for the sector.

Trump says he wants to revitalise shipbuilding to keep up with China, the world's biggest shipbuilder and operator of the world's largest maritime fighting force.