French firm secures €40m order for several hundred mine neutralisation drones

Exail has signed a contract worth approximately €40 million ($44.1 million) for the supply of several hundred mine neutralisation drones to several unnamed navies.
This represents the second-largest order for these specific underwater drones in the company's history, following a €60 million agreement reached in 2024.
The drones are utilised in the final stage of mine countermeasures to neutralise underwater threats identified by other autonomous systems.
As "consumable" units, they are destroyed during the neutralisation process. According to Exail, this provides recurring revenue throughout the operational life of the wider demining system.
The company said it currently maintains a backlog of more than 1,000 autonomous drones.
Production of the new units will take place at the fully operational manufacturing site in Ostend, Belgium, which was developed to support major naval modernisation programmes.
Exail said the systems allow maritime forces to perform demining missions remotely, reducing risks to personnel, and that the contract highlights the expansion of industrial-scale maritime robotics production to meet global demand for mine-hunting solutions.