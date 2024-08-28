Belgian firm to supply underwater mine disposal vehicles to NATO under €60 million contract

The vehicles will be assembled at Exail’s production lines in Oostende. The same factory, inaugurated in 2022, is already producing a range of drones for the Belgian and Royal Netherlands Navies as part of the modernisation program of their mine countermeasures (MCM) capabilities.

The expendable mine disposal vehicles are designed for efficient mine neutralisation. Each vehicle will feature a compact, lightweight design, enabling easy deployment and operation, as well as a powerful shaped charge that can effectively neutralise numerous types of mines.