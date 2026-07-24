Exail reports revenue growth in Q2 2026, order intake edges down

France's Exail Technologies reported 17 per cent organic revenue growth in the second quarter of 2026, bringing consolidated quarterly revenue to €144 million ($164 million).
Order intake for the period reached €116 million, down seven per cent year-on-year due to the timing of contract notifications for major maritime robotics programmes.
The group noted that first-half organic revenue grew 27 per cent to €275 million, supported by demand across its navigation and photonics divisions.
Within navigation and positioning, order intake rose 41 per cent to around €65 million during the quarter, including a US order worth nearly €5 million for space navigation systems.
Its maritime robotics unit recorded approximately €20 million in quarterly orders, led by a contract with a European navy for three lightweight mine countermeasures drone systems.
The advanced technologies segment generated €29 million in revenue and recorded close to €30 million in order intake, driven by photonics order growth of 47 per cent.
Regarding ownership changes, controlling shareholder Gorgé and Thales announced an agreement on July 6 for Thales to acquire Gorgé's 35.5 per cent stake in Exail Technologies at €134 per share. The company stated that the transaction is expected to be followed by a mandatory tender offer by Thales for all remaining outstanding securities, subject to customary regulatory and antitrust approvals.
Looking ahead to full-year performance, Exail Technologies confirmed its target of double-digit revenue growth in 2026, alongside EBITDA growth exceeding revenue expansion.