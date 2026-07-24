Exail reports revenue growth in Q2 2026, order intake edges down

France's Exail Technologies reported 17 per cent organic revenue growth in the second quarter of 2026, bringing consolidated quarterly revenue to €144 million ($164 million).

Order intake for the period reached €116 million, down seven per cent year-on-year due to the timing of contract notifications for major maritime robotics programmes.

The group noted that first-half organic revenue grew 27 per cent to €275 million, supported by demand across its navigation and photonics divisions.

Within navigation and positioning, order intake rose 41 per cent to around €65 million during the quarter, including a US order worth nearly €5 million for space navigation systems.