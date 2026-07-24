Unmanned Security Systems

Exail reports revenue growth in Q2 2026, order intake edges down

An Exail USV for ISR missions
An Exail USV for ISR missionsExail
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France's Exail Technologies reported 17 per cent organic revenue growth in the second quarter of 2026, bringing consolidated quarterly revenue to €144 million ($164 million).

Order intake for the period reached €116 million, down seven per cent year-on-year due to the timing of contract notifications for major maritime robotics programmes.

The group noted that first-half organic revenue grew 27 per cent to €275 million, supported by demand across its navigation and photonics divisions.

Within navigation and positioning, order intake rose 41 per cent to around €65 million during the quarter, including a US order worth nearly €5 million for space navigation systems.

Its maritime robotics unit recorded approximately €20 million in quarterly orders, led by a contract with a European navy for three lightweight mine countermeasures drone systems.

The advanced technologies segment generated €29 million in revenue and recorded close to €30 million in order intake, driven by photonics order growth of 47 per cent.

Regarding ownership changes, controlling shareholder Gorgé and Thales announced an agreement on July 6 for Thales to acquire Gorgé's 35.5 per cent stake in Exail Technologies at €134 per share. The company stated that the transaction is expected to be followed by a mandatory tender offer by Thales for all remaining outstanding securities, subject to customary regulatory and antitrust approvals.

Looking ahead to full-year performance, Exail Technologies confirmed its target of double-digit revenue growth in 2026, alongside EBITDA growth exceeding revenue expansion.

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