Two Russian "shadow fleet" tankers struck by blasts in Black Sea

It said two fast rescue boats, a tugboat, and an emergency response vessel were immediately dispatched to the scene and the 25 crew members on board were safely rescued.

Kairos was heading to Russia's Novorossiysk port when it reported "an external impact" causing a fire 28 nautical miles (52 kilometres) off the Turkish shore, Turkey's Maritime Affairs Directorate said.

It said another tanker, Virat, was reportedly struck some 35 nautical miles (65 kilometres) offshore, further east in the Black Sea, and rescue units and a commercial vessel were sent to the scene.