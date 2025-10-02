AWARDS 2024 | Best SAR USV – Guardian – Chartwell Marine
There is an abundance of creative thinking in this hyper-modern solution to the ongoing problem of search, rescue and survivor/casualty recovery. Optionally crewed, these small, water jet-propelled, fast boats are able to operate in rough seas in shallow waters where, after all, many marine accidents occur.
They have very useful AI-enhanced casualty detection equipment that enables them to be operated very effectively from the comfort of an office chair ashore. This is SAR without getting your feet wet!
"Guardian is first of her kind," Andy Page, Managing Director at Chartwell Marine, told Baird Maritime. "An uncrewed rescue boat, deployable by single point lift, could provide a lifeline to cruise ships, offshore wind farms, defence and other applications, which may need to conduct recovery operations in challenging circumstances."
Page explained that the vessel posed a number of unique design challenges including uncrewed system integration, single point lift, ensuring self-righting ability, and incorporation of the conveyor recovery system.
"Chartwell Marine’s business grew by 25 per cent in 2024 compared to the previous year," said Page. "This is on par with the average growth rate achieved by Chartwell Marine since business incorporation in 2017.
Page said that the company is active across multiple sectors including but not limited to commercial, renewables, yachting, defence, and technology, and that it is optimistic about the future.
"It is enjoying sustainable growth based on the global sales of its trusted portfolio of designs and using profits to research and develop new innovations including foiling craft, novel fuel solutions, and future high efficiency hull forms."
"The sky is the limit," Page told Baird Maritime when asked about the future of the unmanned maritime industry.
"Survey, rescue, defence, transport industry such as ferries – these will all be influenced by multiple factors and challenges including the perceived replacement of the workforce by automation and the need to ensure an equivalent level of safety."
