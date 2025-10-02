AWARDS 2024 | Best SAR USV – Guardian – Chartwell Marine

There is an abundance of creative thinking in this hyper-modern solution to the ongoing problem of search, rescue and survivor/casualty recovery. Optionally crewed, these small, water jet-propelled, fast boats are able to operate in rough seas in shallow waters where, after all, many marine accidents occur.

They have very useful AI-enhanced casualty detection equipment that enables them to be operated very effectively from the comfort of an office chair ashore. This is SAR without getting your feet wet!