VESSEL REVIEW | Guardian – Optionally-crewed daughtercraft prototype for sea rescue duties

The new fast rescue craft has an aluminium hull, an LOA of 8.4 metres (28 feet), a beam of 2.55 metres (8.37 feet), a draught of only 0.6 metre (two feet), a displacement of 3.8 tonnes, an AI-based detection system that can spot and track multiple casualties in the water (as well as distinguish casualties from floating objects such as buoys and debris), and a specialised bow-mounted rescue conveyor that can be lowered into the water to retrieve two people simultaneously. The latter two systems were developed in-house by Zelim.

The USV is designed to be capable of quick recovery of up to 11 accident survivors, or nine survivors if the craft has two embarked personnel when operating in crewed configuration. The craft can undertake rescue operations even under Sea State six conditions (characterised by significant wave heights of up to four metres) to minimise the risk of their exposure to the elements.

Because the craft can operate without an embarked crew, SAR operations can be performed without risk of impeding factors such as crew fatigue.