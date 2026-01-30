Australia’s Electro Optic Systems likely to move HQ, listing to Europe

Australia's Electro Optic Systems (EOS) is "very likely" to shift its headquarters and stock market listing from Australia to Europe within a year, its CEO told Reuters, in a strategic pivot to capitalise on booming European defence spending.

EOS won the world's first export contract for a 100-kilowatt-class laser weapon when the Netherlands bought its system for €71 million ($85 million) in August 2025.

CEO Andreas Schwer now sees scope for many similar deals amid urgent European demand for drone-defence technology and growing sovereignty concerns over where intellectual property is held.