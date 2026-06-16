Australian-built naval USV enters sea trials

Leidos Australia has begun conducting sea trials of a new unmanned surface vehicle (USV) optimised for defence applications.

The trials of the 11.2-metre Sea Archer are being conducted in Northern Territory waters to determine the USV's performance under a range of sea states.

The USV was designed to be able to carry payloads totalling 900 kg at speeds of up to 40 knots. The craft has a nominal range of 1,500 nautical miles, which can be extended by up to 20 per cent through the installation of additional fuel tanks in the payload bay.