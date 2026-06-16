Australian-built naval USV enters sea trials

Leidos Australia has begun conducting sea trials of a new unmanned surface vehicle (USV) optimised for defence applications.
The trials of the 11.2-metre Sea Archer are being conducted in Northern Territory waters to determine the USV's performance under a range of sea states.
The USV was designed to be able to carry payloads totalling 900 kg at speeds of up to 40 knots. The craft has a nominal range of 1,500 nautical miles, which can be extended by up to 20 per cent through the installation of additional fuel tanks in the payload bay.
The USV in its current configuration is fitted with a Furuno radar and Leidos' advanced autonomy software while power is provided by two Cox Marine V8 diesel outboard engines.
Because of its reconfigurable payload, the USV can undertake a range of missions including surveillance and logistical support. A separate project is underway to determine the feasibility of arming the craft with a new type of anti-ship and land attack cruise missile.