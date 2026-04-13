Turkey warns against new US or Iran rules for Strait of Hormuz

Turkey's foreign minister raised concerns on Monday about Iran or the US proposing any new regulations for transiting the Strait of Hormuz, and said he saw difficulties around proposals to re-open the waterway with an international force.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan - who is in close touch with the US, Iran and mediator Pakistan - said in comments reported by state-owned Anadolu agency that Hormuz should be opened through diplomacy, after weekend US-Iran talks failed to reach a deal to end the war.

Negotiators should use "convincing methods" in talks with Iran and Hormuz should be opened as soon as possible, he said, adding that, "nobody wants," the strait to become part of the war.