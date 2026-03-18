Trump’s Hormuz request forces a hard look at Japan’s pacifist identity

US President Donald Trump's call for allies to send warships to escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz has revived questions about how far pacifist Japan can go to support its closest ally in a conflict.

Here are the narrow legal options available to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and the past precedents that could shape her decision.

After its defeat in World War Two, Japan adopted a US-drafted constitution that renounced the use of force to settle international disputes. Within those limits, however, Takaichi can deploy Maritime Self-Defence Force vessels on law-enforcement operations overseas.