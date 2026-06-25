Taiwan rehearses response to potential Chinese maritime blockade

Taiwanese officials on Thursday simulated countering a Chinese maritime blockade with a tabletop exercise, using a scenario in which China demands any shipping to the island first gets Beijing's approval and also boards or even seizes ships.

China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control and regularly sends its military around the island.

But Taiwan's government has become more wary of other forms of non-military pressure that Beijing could exert to try to control Taipei, like using its coast guard to try to enforce legal jurisdiction over shipping to the island.

This month, China's Coast Guard mounted what it said was a "law enforcement" patrol off Taiwan's east coast, saying it inspected shipping. Taiwan denounced the move, while the US, France, Britain and Germany also expressed concern.