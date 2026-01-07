Taiwan: China's war games sought to undermine global support for the island

China's war game exercises around Taiwan last week were part of a campaign to counter growing international support for the island and an attempt to divert attention away from Beijing's economic troubles, Taiwan's top security agency said on Wednesday.

As part of its exercises, called "Justice Mission 2025", China fired dozens of rockets towards Taiwan and deployed a large number of warships and aircraft near the island. That caused dozens of domestic flights in Taiwan to be cancelled and drew concern from allies in the region and the West.

"The Taiwan-focused drills carried clear political intent: to push back in the international arena against democratic partners' support for Taiwan," the National Security Bureau said in a report to parliament. A copy of the report was reviewed by Reuters.