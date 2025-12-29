China launches military drills around Taiwan amid tensions with Japan

China's military moved army, naval, air force and rocket force units around Taiwan on Monday for its "Just Mission 2025" drills, aimed at testing combat readiness and delivering a "stern warning" against moves toward Taiwanese independence.

The Eastern Theatre Command announced the drills will involve live-fire exercises on Tuesday, in a statement containing a graphic demarcating five zones surrounding the island that will be under sea and air space restrictions for 10 hours from 08:30 (00:30 GMT).