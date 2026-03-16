SRT Marine Systems confirms revenue growth in half year results

SRT Marine Systems reported a 95 per cent increase in revenue to £51.1 million ($64.9 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2025. This final report for the period confirms the figures previously shared in an unaudited trading update.
The said figure represents a rise from the £26.2 million recorded during the same period in 2024.
Profit before tax for the group rose by 48 per cent to £3.1 million during the first half of the year. Total gross cash reached £41.6 million by December 31, marking an 86 per cent improvement over the £22.4 million reported in the previous year.
The company currently holds an active contract order book valued at £350 million across five sovereign customers. A further £195 million contract with a sixth sovereign customer was signed after the period ended and is now awaiting activation.
Future opportunities include £1.8 billion in validated new system contract prospects from new and existing clients. The company noted that its first unmanned surface surveillance vessel programme is now fully operational and conducting missions 24 hours a day.
SRT also added that shipping for its recently launched VHF/AIS marine communications system commenced shortly after the period concluded.
Chief Executive Officer Simon Tucker remarked that the business is accelerating in response to the expanding global market for maritime domain awareness.