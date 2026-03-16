SRT Marine Systems confirms revenue growth in half year results

SRT Marine Systems reported a 95 per cent increase in revenue to £51.1 million ($64.9 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2025. This final report for the period confirms the figures previously shared in an unaudited trading update.

The said figure represents a rise from the £26.2 million recorded during the same period in 2024.

Profit before tax for the group rose by 48 per cent to £3.1 million during the first half of the year. Total gross cash reached £41.6 million by December 31, marking an 86 per cent improvement over the £22.4 million reported in the previous year.