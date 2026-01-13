SRT Marine Systems reports 95 per cent revenue surge in half-year results

SRT Marine Systems has announced an unaudited trading update for the six-month financial period ending December 31, 2025. Group revenue increased by 95 per cent to £51.1 million ($68.7 million), compared with £26.2 million in the same period last year.

Profit before tax rose by 47 per cent to £3.1 million, while the gross cash balance grew by 85 per cent to £41.5 million. The cash balance includes £27.3 million in restricted cash.

The navigation safety and integrated marine surveillance systems divisions performed in line with expectations. The group said it is currently executing four major system projects while maintaining and supporting a fifth.