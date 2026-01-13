SRT Marine Systems reports 95 per cent revenue surge in half-year results

SRT Marine Systems has announced an unaudited trading update for the six-month financial period ending December 31, 2025. Group revenue increased by 95 per cent to £51.1 million ($68.7 million), compared with £26.2 million in the same period last year.
Profit before tax rose by 47 per cent to £3.1 million, while the gross cash balance grew by 85 per cent to £41.5 million. The cash balance includes £27.3 million in restricted cash.
The navigation safety and integrated marine surveillance systems divisions performed in line with expectations. The group said it is currently executing four major system projects while maintaining and supporting a fifth.
For the second half of the financial year, SRT Marine Systems expects continued progress and potential upside from the commencement of its maritime surveillance system deliveries. The group reports an opportunity pipeline of £1.8 billion, including a $200 million award notification announced in September 2025.
CEO Simon Tucker stated that the results are in line with expectations. He remarked that the company currently maintains an active-contract book of £300 million.