Russia, China commence joint patrols following naval exercises in Yellow Sea

The Russian Navy and the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) of China have concluded a series of exercises in the Yellow Sea and began conducting joint patrols in the region.

The exercises under the name Joint Sea 2026 were held from July 6 to 13 and involved Russian Navy and PLAN surface ships, submarines, and aviation elements. Activities during the exercises included drills in anti-submarine warfare, air defence, and search and rescue.

The Russian Navy contingent for the exercises consisted of the Pacific Fleet's flagship, the Slava-class cruiser Varyag, as well as the Steregushchiy-class corvette Rezkiy, the Project 636.3 diesel-electric attack submarine Ufa, and the Project 21300 rescue ship Igor Belousov.