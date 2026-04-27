US Navy commissions attack submarine Idaho

The US Navy commissioned its newest Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarine in a ceremony on Saturday, April 25.
USS Idaho is the 26th Virginia-class submarine and the fifth US Navy ship to be named after the state of Idaho.
She will operate in littoral and deep waters while conducting anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations forces support, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare, and mine warfare missions.
Construction of the submarine took place at General Dynamics Electric Boat's (GDEB) facilities in Groton, Connecticut.
GDEB is the prime contractor and lead design yard for the Virginia-class and constructs them in a teaming arrangement with Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia.
Idaho measures 377 feet (114.9 metres) long and 34 feet (10.3 metres) wide. The submarine is able to dive to depths greater than 800 feet (240 metres) and operate at speeds in excess of 25 knots submerged while her armament includes torpedoes and Tomahawk cruise missiles.