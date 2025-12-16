Attack submarine Idaho delivered to US Navy

GDEB is the prime contractor and lead design yard for the Virginia-class and constructs them in a teaming arrangement with Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia.

The future Idaho measures 377 feet (114.9 metres) long and 34 feet (10.3 metres) wide. The submarine will be able to dive to depths greater than 800 feet (240 metres) and operate at speeds in excess of 25 knots submerged while her armament will include torpedoes and Tomahawk cruise missiles.

The future Idaho is scheduled to be commissioned into US Navy service in the spring of 2026.