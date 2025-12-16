Attack submarine Idaho delivered to US Navy

General Dynamics Electric Boat (GDEB) delivered the future USS Idaho, a Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarine, to the US Navy on Monday, December 15.
The submarine is the 26th Virginia-class submarine and the fifth US Navy ship to be named after the state of Idaho. Once in service, she will operate in littoral and deep waters while conducting anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations forces support, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare, and mine warfare missions.
GDEB is the prime contractor and lead design yard for the Virginia-class and constructs them in a teaming arrangement with Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia.
The future Idaho measures 377 feet (114.9 metres) long and 34 feet (10.3 metres) wide. The submarine will be able to dive to depths greater than 800 feet (240 metres) and operate at speeds in excess of 25 knots submerged while her armament will include torpedoes and Tomahawk cruise missiles.
The future Idaho is scheduled to be commissioned into US Navy service in the spring of 2026.