UK Defence Procurement Minister says £340m needed to upgrade submarine support facilities
Around £340 million (US$460 million) in UK Government funds will be needed for infrastructure upgrades at the existing submarine facilities in Rosyth in Scotland, UK Defence Procurement Minister Maria Eagle has confirmed.
In a recent letter addressed to Parliament, Ms Eagle wrote that the amount would cover the construction of a "contingent docking facility" for the future ballistic missile submarine HMS Dreadnought as it begins undergoing sea trials.
Under the proposal, the contingent dock would complement existing facilities at HMNB Clyde and HMNB Devonport, in addition to enabling the existing facility at Rosyth to also accommodate active submarines.
At present, the Rosyth facility focuses on the dismantling of decommissioned submarines. In terms of Royal Navy vessel construction and maintenance, the only activities undertaken at the site are associated with the service's surface ships such as the Type 31 frigates and the Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers.
Nick Hine, Chief Executive Marine at defence technology company Babcock, said the contingent facility at Rosyth would eliminate the need for Dreadnought to sail to Barrow-in-Furness for docking during the trials period.
Barrow-in-Furness is the site of BAE Systems' shipyard where the Dreadnought-class boats are being built.