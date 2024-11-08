Contract awarded for recycling of ex-UK Royal Navy submarine Swiftsure
Defence technology company the Babcock International Group (Babcock), working with the Defence Nuclear Enterprise (DNE), has awarded a contract for the recycling of the decommissioned Royal Navy nuclear-powered submarine ex-HMS Swiftsure.
As part of the UK’s demonstrator project, Babcock has awarded the recycling contract to KDC Veolia Decommissioning Services UK (KDCV).
Babcock’s approach will include a new and innovative methodology that will enable around 90 per cent of the submarine's structure and components to be reused or recycled. This includes the pressure hull around the reactor compartment, once full radiological reassurance monitoring has completed.
In service from 1973 to 1992, ex-Swiftsure will be the first decommissioned UK nuclear-powered submarine to be fully dismantled and disposed of, said Babcock. The submarine has been in lay-up at Babcock's Rosyth Dockyard in Scotland since its decommissioning in 1992.
Babcock has already completed removal of the submarine’s reactor systems and low-level radioactive waste. With the aid of a specially designed in-dock facility, the waste has been processed for removal from the site through Rosyth’s state-of-the-art active waste management facility.
Ex-Swiftsure is scheduled to be dismantled by 2026, ahead of the wider programme to fully dismantle all decommissioned Royal Navy submarines, which will free up space and capacity that can be used in the delivery of programmes enabling submarine availability.
Ex-Swiftsure was the lead boat of the six-strong Swiftsure-class submarines, which were in service with the Royal Navy until 2010.