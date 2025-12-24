Turkish Navy commissions second Reis-class submarine

Like earlier sister TCG PiriReis, the future HizirReis has a length of 68.35 metres, a hull diameter of 6.3 metres, a displacement of 1,850 tonnes, and a crew complement of 40 officers and enlisted sailors.

The submarine is fitted with an air-independent propulsion (AIP) system that consists of a fuel cell and batteries. The AIP system allows the submarine to sail over long distances without snorkeling.