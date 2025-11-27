Second Reis-class submarine delivered to Turkish Navy

Gölcük Naval Shipyard in Turkey has handed over the future TCG HizirReis, the second of a planned six Reis-class diesel-electric submarines ordered by the Turkish Navy.

Like earlier sister TCG PiriReis, the future HizirReis has a length of 68.35 metres, a hull diameter of 6.3 metres, a displacement of 1,850 tonnes, and a crew complement of 40 officers and enlisted sailors.