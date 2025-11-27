Second Reis-class submarine delivered to Turkish Navy

Gölcük Naval Shipyard in Turkey has handed over the future TCG HizirReis, the second of a planned six Reis-class diesel-electric submarines ordered by the Turkish Navy.
Like earlier sister TCG PiriReis, the future HizirReis has a length of 68.35 metres, a hull diameter of 6.3 metres, a displacement of 1,850 tonnes, and a crew complement of 40 officers and enlisted sailors.
The submarine is fitted with an air-independent propulsion (AIP) system that consists of a fuel cell and batteries. The AIP system allows the submarine to sail over long distances without snorkeling.
The submarine's armament includes Mark 48 torpedoes, mines, and Harpoon anti-ship missiles. Future weapons options will include Turkish-built Akya heavyweight torpedoes and Atmaca missiles.
The future HizirReis and her sisters are variants of the Type 214 submarines developed by Germany's Howaldtswerke-Deutsche Werft.
German defence shipbuilder TKMS is responsible for the design, delivery of all materials, and supervision of the construction and testing phase of the Reis-class boats. This will be followed by an 18-month warranty period.