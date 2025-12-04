Turkey building indigenous submarine as it ramps up homemade defence industry

Turkey's defence ministry said on Thursday construction work had started on its first indigenous submarine (the Milden class), adding that Ankara had also completed its first sale of a corvette warship to a NATO ally by inking an agreement with Romania.

NATO member Turkey, which has ramped up defence industry production and cut dependence on foreign providers, said last week that contractors had begun building its indigenous TF-2000 naval air defence destroyer. It will be part of the planned "steel dome" multi-layered air defence system.