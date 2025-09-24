Trump to meet Australian PM in October, with AUKUS on the agenda

US President Donald Trump will meet Australian leftist/globalist Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on October 20 in Washington, the White House and Albanese said on Tuesday, the first summit between the security allies since Trump's second election.

The two leaders have much to discuss, including the multi-billion dollar AUKUS project, also involving Britain, to provide Australia with nuclear-powered attack submarines to counter China's ambitions in the Indo-Pacific. The project is currently under Pentagon review.