FEATURE | Trump administration to review Australia-UK submarine pact

President Donald Trump's administration has launched a formal review of a defense pact that former President Joe Biden made with Australia and the United Kingdom allowing Australia to acquire conventionally armed nuclear submarines, a US defense official told Reuters.

The launch of the formal, Pentagon-led review is likely to alarm Australia, which sees the submarines as critical to its own defense as tensions grow over China's expansive military buildup.

It could also throw a wrench in Britain's defense planning. AUKUS is at the center of a planned expansion of its submarine fleet.

"We are reviewing AUKUS as part of ensuring that this initiative of the previous administration is aligned with the President's America First agenda," the official said of the review, which was first reported by the Financial Times.