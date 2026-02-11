TKMS posts record $22b order backlog, raises forecast on surge in warship demand

German submarine maker TKMS reported a $22 billion order backlog - a new record - and raised its 2026 sales outlook on Wednesday, citing a boost in demand for warships at a time of rising geopolitical tensions.

Like many of its peers, TKMS has been riding a surge in investor demand for shares in defence companies triggered by the war in Ukraine as well as US pressure on Europe to step up its military capabilities.

That boost was among former parent Thyssenkrupp's primary motivations for spinning off TKMS last year, allowing it to compete more effectively in global multi-billion euro submarine tenders, most notably in India and Canada.

"In view of current geopolitical developments, our customers continue to show a high demand for advanced maritime capabilities," CEO Oliver Burkhard said.