Strong marine demand boosts General Dynamics profit outlook

General Dynamics on Wednesday lifted its annual profit forecast and beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter profit and revenue, driven by continued strength in its marine and aerospace segments.

Shares of the Reston, Virginia-based company rose over 10 per cent in early trading in New York, setting them on track for their best one-day jump since October 2008.

Robust defence demand amid ongoing global conflicts continued to drive higher sales across all segments during the quarter, while the company recovers from supply chain disruptions and ramps up production.

The Pentagon unveiled a $1.5 trillion defence budget request for fiscal year 2027 earlier this month, including $65 billion for shipbuilding.