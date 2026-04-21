"Golden Fleet" headlines proposed $1.5 trillion US defence budget

The Pentagon on Tuesday unveiled more details of President Donald Trump's $1.5 trillion defense budget request for fiscal year 2027, by far the largest year-over-year increase in defense spending in the post-World War Two era.

In a new wrinkle, the Pentagon has created a category it is calling "presidential priorities," covering Golden Dome missile defense, drone dominance, artificial intelligence and data infrastructure, and the defense industrial base, Pentagon officials told reporters.

Last year, Trump asked Congress for a national defense budget of $892.6 billion then added $150 billion through a supplemental budget request, sending the total price tag over $1 trillion for the first time in history.