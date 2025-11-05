South Korea's defence chief pushes for local manufacture of nuclear-powered submarines

The Minister of National Defence of South Korea has urged the country's government to consider having its future nuclear-powered submarines (SSNs) manufactured domestically and not in the United States, local business news outlet ChosunBiz reports.
At a session of the National Defence Committee of the National Assembly on Wednesday, November 5, Minister Ahn Gyu-back emphasised that the local manufacture of the Republic of Korea Navy's (ROKN) SSNs is "appropriate" given that South Korea has been conducting research and accumulating the necessary technology over the last 30 years.
Ahn pointed out that Hanwha Philly Shipyard in Pennsylvania, where US President Donald Trump had earlier suggested that the ROKN SSNs be built, lacks the facilities, technology, and personnel needed for large-scale submarine manufacture.
The minister clarified, however, that there have yet been no discussions regarding the shipyard to be selected for the construction of the new submarines.
Ahn also told legislators during Wednesday's session that the SSNs would carry the official designation "nuclear-powered submarines," as he believes the term "nuclear submarines" might lead people to associate the vessels with nuclear weapons and thus lead to concerns being raised in the international community.
The minister added that the redesignation would highlight the submarines' "peaceful use," meaning these would be employed only as defensive platforms and not in an offensive role.