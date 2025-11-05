South Korea's defence chief pushes for local manufacture of nuclear-powered submarines

The Minister of National Defence of South Korea has urged the country's government to consider having its future nuclear-powered submarines (SSNs) manufactured domestically and not in the United States, local business news outlet ChosunBiz reports.

At a session of the National Defence Committee of the National Assembly on Wednesday, November 5, Minister Ahn Gyu-back emphasised that the local manufacture of the Republic of Korea Navy's (ROKN) SSNs is "appropriate" given that South Korea has been conducting research and accumulating the necessary technology over the last 30 years.