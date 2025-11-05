South Korean builder proposes variant of KSS-III submarine for Philippine Navy

Each KSS-III PN submarine will have a displacement of approximately 2,800 tons, modern sonar and combat systems, and lithium-ion batteries for greater endurance while submerged, the Philippine Presidential Communications Office said following the meeting between Mr Marcos and the Hanwha Ocean representatives.

Hanwha Ocean is also proposing the construction of a submarine base and a dedicated maintenance, repair and overhaul facility in the Philippines as well as training of crews and maintenance personnel.

Variants of the KSS-III boats have also been proposed by Hanwha Ocean for possible procurement by the navies of Greece and Poland.