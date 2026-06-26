Sea trials begin for Spanish Navy's second S-80-class submarine

The future Narciso Monturiol, the Spanish Navy's second S-80-class diesel-electric submarine, recently began undergoing sea trials.
The submarine has departed for the coast of Cartagena, where she will participate in a series of inspections and operational tests to be conducted by Spanish Navy personnel and representatives of local shipbuilder Navantia.
The submarine is scheduled for delivery later this year.
Like class lead boat Isaac Peral, the future Narciso Monturiol has an LOA of 80.8 metres, a hull diameter of 7.3 metres, a submerged displacement of approximately 3,000 tonnes, and air-independent propulsion, which can supply the boat with electrical power at any depth so that it can remain underwater for longer periods.
The boat honours Narcís Monturiol i Estarriol, a 19th century Spanish inventor who is credited with building the world's first submarine to be air-independent and powered by a combustion engine.
The Isaac Peral-class submarines have been developed to replace the Spanish Navy's four Galerna-class boats, which were built in the 1980s as variants of the Agosta-class designed by France's DCNS (now the Naval Group).