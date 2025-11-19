Spanish Navy's second S-80-class submarine floated out

The boat honours Narcís Monturiol i Estarriol, a 19th century Spanish inventor who is credited with building the world's first submarine to be air-independent and powered by a combustion engine.

The future Narciso Monturiol will soon begin undergoing harbour tests as a prerequisite for sea trials. She is tentatively scheduled to be commissioned into Spanish Navy service in 2026.

The Isaac Peral-class submarines have been developed to replace the Spanish Navy's four Galerna-class boats, which were built in the 1980s as variants of the Agosta-class designed by France's DCNS (now the Naval Group).