Spanish Navy's second S-80-class submarine floated out

Spanish shipbuilder Navantia recently launched the future Narciso Monturiol, the second S-80-class diesel-electric submarine built by the company for the Spanish Navy.
Like class lead boat Isaac Peral, the future Narciso Monturiol will have an LOA of 80.8 metres, a hull diameter of 7.3 metres, a submerged displacement of approximately 3,000 tonnes, and air-independent propulsion, which can supply the boat with electrical power at any depth so that it can remain underwater for longer periods.
The boat honours Narcís Monturiol i Estarriol, a 19th century Spanish inventor who is credited with building the world's first submarine to be air-independent and powered by a combustion engine.
The future Narciso Monturiol will soon begin undergoing harbour tests as a prerequisite for sea trials. She is tentatively scheduled to be commissioned into Spanish Navy service in 2026.
The Isaac Peral-class submarines have been developed to replace the Spanish Navy's four Galerna-class boats, which were built in the 1980s as variants of the Agosta-class designed by France's DCNS (now the Naval Group).