Russian Navy's newest cruise missile submarine floated out

Sevmash, a division of Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), launched a new nuclear-powered cruise missile-capable attack submarine on Tuesday, July 28.

The future Ulyanovsk (Ульяновск) belongs to the Project 885M series, otherwise known as the Yasen-M-class.

Like her sisters, she will have a length of 130 metres, a hull diameter of 13 metres, a maximum rated depth of 658 metres, a maximum submerged speed of 35 knots, and space for 64 crewmembers upon her completion.