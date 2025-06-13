Russian Navy submarine Yakutsk commissioned into service

The boat will be operated as part of the Russian Pacific Fleet along with her sisters Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Volkhov, Magadan, Ufa, and Mozhaisk under Project 636.3, otherwise known as the Improved Kilo II-class.

Yakutsk measures 113 by 14 metres and is crewed by 52 officers and enlisted sailors. The boat has a maximum diving depth of 300 metres, an endurance of 45 days, a range of more than 12,000 kilometres, and a maximum submerged speed of 18 knots.