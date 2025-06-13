Russian Navy submarine Yakutsk commissioned into service
The Russian Navy recently commissioned a new Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarine into service.
Named after a city in eastern Siberia, Yakutsk was built by Admiralty Shipyards, a Saint Petersburg-based division of Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation.
The boat will be operated as part of the Russian Pacific Fleet along with her sisters Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Volkhov, Magadan, Ufa, and Mozhaisk under Project 636.3, otherwise known as the Improved Kilo II-class.
Yakutsk measures 113 by 14 metres and is crewed by 52 officers and enlisted sailors. The boat has a maximum diving depth of 300 metres, an endurance of 45 days, a range of more than 12,000 kilometres, and a maximum submerged speed of 18 knots.
The submarine's armament includes torpedoes and Kalibr cruise missiles. Weapons control will be through an automated combat information system.
The Project 636.3 boat will be used for a range of missions including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, patrols, reconnaissance, and protection of sea lines of communication.