Royal Navy's newest submarine completes first dive

The UK's newest nuclear submarine, HMS Agamemnon, has successfully submerged for the first time at the BAE Systems shipyard in Barrow, Cumbria. The milestone was achieved as part of the vessel's "trim dive," a three-day period of testing to prove the 7,400-tonne, 97-metre-long attack submarine’s stability and safety.

The process, which comes shortly after the commissioning of the Astute-class submarine into the Royal Navy, is described as a key moment in the lead-up to its departure from Barrow to join its sister fleet at His Majesty's Naval Base, Clyde, according to BAE.