Review of AUKUS submarine deal continues, Pentagon nominee tells lawmakers

The nominee to be the Pentagon's senior official for the Indo-Pacific region said on Tuesday that the US Defense Department was continuing its review of the AUKUS project, which aims to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines.

John Noh, currently serving at the Pentagon as deputy assistant secretary for East Asia, has been nominated to be assistant secretary. He said that US submarine production needs to rise from 1.2 Virginia-class submarines a year to 2.33 annually to meet AUKUS obligations.