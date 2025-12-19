Poland, Sweden ink MOU on submarine procurement

The Governments of Sweden and Poland, through their respective Ministries of Defence, have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Polish-Swedish cooperation on Poland's procurement of new submarines.
The MOU will serve as a basis for continued negotiations between the two countries regarding the procurement, the Swedish Ministry of Defence said in a press release.
"Together, Sweden and Poland have the tools to substantially bolster security in the Baltic Sea region, and we value our close cooperation with Poland," said Swedish Minister for Defence Pål Jonson.
On 26 November, the Polish Government announced that it has chosen to partner with Sweden in its submarine programme.
Following the signing of the contract, which is scheduled for no later than the second quarter of 2026, Swedish defence shipbuilder Saab will construct three submarines that will be based on the A26 boats, two of which will be known as the Blekinge-class in Swedish Royal Navy service.
Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz meanwhile expects delivery of the first boat to the Polish Navy in 2030.