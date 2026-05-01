Pakistan Navy commissions lead boat of new submarine class

The Pakistan Navy commissioned the lead boat of a new class of diesel-electric submarines in a ceremony in China on Thursday, April 30.
PNS Hangor and her seven sisters were completed as variants of the Type 039A or Yuan-class submarines being operated by the People's Liberation Army Navy of China. Like Hangor, three of the submarines will be built in China while the remaining four will be built in Pakistan by Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works.
Hangor's commissioning ceremony was held in Sanya with numerous delegates in attendance including Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari.
Hangor has a length of 76 metres, a hull diameter of 8.4 metres, a displacement of 2,800 tonnes, air-independent propulsion, and armament consisting of torpedoes, cruise missiles, and anti-ship missiles.
The submarine is powered by four diesel engines, which are expected to deliver a maximum submerged speed of 17 knots and a range of more than 760 nautical miles.
Hangor will be operated on anti-access/area denial operations.