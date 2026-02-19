OPINION | Putting the UK back into AUKUS: submarine visit to Australia raises questions

The Royal Navy’s first contribution to Submarine Rotational Force-West (SRF-W) is on its way to the southern hemisphere. The submarine HMS Anson will join SRF-W at HMAS Stirling in Western Australia, marking an important stage in Australia’s optimal pathway to obtaining its own nuclear-powered submarine capability.

Keen AUKUS-watchers might recall the announcement made in 2022 that Australian sailors would train aboard Anson.

For a significant AUKUS milestone, there has been remarkably little discussion of this deployment to date. Why is this?

The UK emphasises the importance of AUKUS in much the same way that Australia does – job creation, enhancing its own and international security, and contributing to a “free and open Indo-Pacific”.

Moreover, the relationship with Britain is one of Australia’s warmest. Where Australia worries about its relationship with Washington, given questions about American reliability and its domestic issues, its relationship with London remains a comforting constant.