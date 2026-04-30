OPINION | Is America's submarine production speeding up? Not according to US Navy data

The trials and tribulations of the Virginia program’s schedule are not news. The question is whether it has improved since AUKUS was announced in September 2021. The first post-AUKUS budget was FY23 with its serious additional delays, but since the budget came out only six months after the announcement, it would be unfair to somehow associate a lack of improvement with AUKUS. FY24 and FY25 seemed to indicate things were stabilising, with only a small number of relatively small additional delays in each.

But the program may simply have been denying the facts on the ground, because in FY26 there was a return to form with 18 of 19 boats reporting delays—the only exception again being one boat that had not yet started construction.

Nevertheless, the news in the FY27 budget documentation that was just released may indicate some improvement. Eight Virginias show additional delays, but only in the order of three or four months. That looks like progress, but FY24 and FY25 also looked good until the really bad news in FY26.

When we compile the annual slippages, the net result is that 10 of the 12 boats currently under construction have aggregated delays of between 36 and 44 months. Again, the two exceptions are boats that have only just started construction.

So it’s still taking a long time to build individual boats and even boats planned to be delivered a decade from now are still anticipated to take over eight years to build. The slow build of individual boats may be offset by building more boats simultaneously.

Of course the two factors are related; if you are trying to push more boats through a pipeline that is not expanding – or full with higher priority Columbia-class construction — then it will inevitably mean resources are spread across more boats resulting in longer construction time.