OPINION | How Australian nuclear-powered submarines will fit into multi-domain deterrence

There’s a saying about submarine warfare: "there are two types of naval vessels – submarines and targets."

Nuclear-powered submarines (SSNs) are the true apex predator of the oceans in war. The chief of the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) and soon-to-be chief of the defence force, Vice Admiral Mark Hammond, brought the SSN into the picture in a discussion of multi-domain deterrence at the ASPI Defence Conference on Thursday, June 25.

For those that don’t know, SSNs have really only been involved in combat operations twice. First time, 1982 Falklands War, [when the Royal Navy’s] HMS Conqueror sank the Argentinian Navy’s flagship, the cruiser ARA General Belgrano, with a spread of straight-running torpedoes. After that engagement, the Argentine surface navy did not come back to sea.